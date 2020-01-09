VANCOUVER — Australian dairy KL Ballantyne Pty Ltd. has signed a licensing deal with EnWave Corp. to use the Canadian company’s REV technology and purchase machinery for food processing.

The License grants Ballantyne the exclusive right to produce dairy products in Australia using patented radiant energy vacuum (REV) technology, but excluding direct-to-consumer cheese snack products.

The equipment purchase agreement involves a 10 kilowatt REV machine for commercial production.

Ballantyne, has agreed to pay an undisclosed royalty tied to the commercial success of REV-dried products that they commercialize. Other financial details were not released. The family-owned company based in Melbourne manufactures dry, condensed and evaporated dairy products.

REV, developed by EnWave, a Delta, BC-based advanced technology company, is a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. The company has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis using the technology.