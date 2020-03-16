Attention manufacturers: Cancelled events, other info about COVID-19

PLANT Magazine will be adding information about COVID-19 to this list that includes event cancellations, other announcements and news. E-mail jterrett@plant.ca to add announcements, event cancellations to this list.

NEWS, ANNOUNCEMENTS, CANCELLATIONS…

March 16

Resist the urge to panic shop despite COVID-19 fears: Trudeau

No need to hoard, supply chains not affected by the tightening border restrictions around the world.



2020 Skills Ontario http://www.skillsontario.com/

Cancelled. Qualifying Competitions (April 4) and the 2020 Skills Ontario Competition (May 4-6).

“We will work with partners, school boards, stakeholders, and others to determine next steps to address the impact and find the best way forward to continue to promote skilled trades and technology careers to youth,” says SKills Ontario CEO Ian Howcroft.

Ontario hospitals asked to take a planned approach to ramping down elective surgeries

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

The province is requesting that all hospitals further implement pandemic plans by carefully ramping down elective surgeries and other non-emergent clinical activity. In doing so, hospitals can preserve capacity as cases of COVID-19 continue to grow in Ontario. Daily provincial updates here.

March 12

Pandemic declared, feds eyeing ways to curb COVID-19 spread

The federal government rolled out a $1-billion package to help the country’s health-care system and economy cope with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

March 10

Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium

Coronavirus Advice: How Employers Can Protect Their Staff and Business