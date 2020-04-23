ATS awarded $65M order for rapid scale-up of virus test kit

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has received a $65 million order from Tessy Plastics to build two automated manufacturing systems that will produce COVID-19 testing kits.

The automation systems provider based in Cambridge, Ont. said the program will enable the production of 10 million units per month.

Tessy Plastics, based in Skaneateles, NY, specializes in injection moulding and custom automated assembly. It operates 1.6 million square feet of manufacturing space in New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania and China. Tessy’s products are sold into medical and consumer parkets.

ATS employs 4,500 people at 23 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China.