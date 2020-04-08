ATS Automation secures $60M electric vehicle order

ATS, an automation systems manufacturer based in Cambridge, Ont., will design, build and install the two battery assembly conveyor lines for the unidentified automaker’s electric vehicle production.

“Our ability to develop a low-risk solution based on our demonstrated EV expertise and technology were critical in the customer’s decision to award ATS this strategic program,” said CEO Andrew Hider. “The program will be built on our best-in class SuperTrak linear motion technology.”

The third generation SuperTrak conveyor platform supports payloads of up to 10 kilograms with spacing as low as 155 mm.

In an update of its global operations, ATS acknowledged COVID-19 has impacted its business and could do so further.

“The global pandemic has caused uncertainty in our end-markets, which we expect will impact customer ordering activity,” said Hider. “While some customers are proceeding with strategic projects, as evidenced by the enterprise program we announced today, others have shut down their operations and some are placing ongoing programs on hold or deferring new projects to focus on preserving liquidity.”

He said the company’s pandemic response team is coordinating a global approach and ensuring local regulations are followed. Measures that include remote work and flexible schedules has reduced operational capacity. Travel restrictions and closures of customer facilities have disrupted customer projects and service activity. “These factors are expected to negatively impact fourth quarter operating margins and are expected to impact the company’s operating results in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.”

ATS employs 4,500 people at 23 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China.