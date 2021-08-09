ATS acquires engineering consulting firm BLSG

August 9, 2021 Maryam Farag

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. acquired BLSG AG, a consulting company specializing in process engineering and operational excellence.

BLSG strengthens ATS’ consulting capabilities in process engineering which can be leveraged across multiple industries and enhances the Company’s growing digital offerings. BLSG will join ATS’ Process Automation Solutions (PA) business, a leading independent provider of complete automation solutions for process and manufacturing industries.

“Adding BLSG’s uniquely talented and experienced team expands PA’s ability to holistically serve our customers from problem identification to solution implementation,” said Christian Debus, President, PA. “By combining PA’s automation and implementation know-how with BLSG’s consulting expertise, we see an opportunity to enhance our overall value proposition to customers, particularly in the area of digital offerings.”

BLSG specializes in processes and serves leading customers in automotive, logistics, medical device and food and beverage sectors.