ATS acquires Conveyor Systems Manufacturer NCC Automated Systems

September 1, 2021 Maryam Farag

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has acquired NCC Automated Systems, Inc., a provider of engineered to order sanitary automation solutions and stand-alone precision conveyance equipment, for US$40 million.

“The acquisition of NCC expands our portfolio of precision conveyor technologies through the addition of adjacent and complementary products to ATS’ SuperTrak, addressing an important pillar of ATS’ automation products strategy while enhancing our position in the food and beverage end-market,” said Andrew Hider, CEO, ATS. “NCC’s strong design software toolkit also allows us to play a more holistic role in supporting the needs of our customers from the design phase through to implementation by bridging the connection between the design engineer and manufacturing operator.”

NCC will continue to be led by its President, Kevin Mauger.

“It was evident from our early conversations with ATS’ management team that our two companies share strong alignment when it comes to our culture, business plans, vision and purpose,” said Mauger. “By being part of the ATS family, we are better able to execute on our plans and drive strong growth across our business units.”