Atos acquires Processia

Atos has reached an agreement to acquire Processia, a product lifecycle management (PLM) system integrator, and Dassault Systèmes Global Service Partner, headquartered in Canada.

“We are delighted to welcome the Processia experts and to strengthen the digital manufacturing capabilities of Atos,” said Pierre Barnabe, Head of Manufacturing Industry, Atos. “Processia has impressive capabilities and an excellent reputation. They will complement the PLM and engineering services portfolio of the Atos manufacturing practice extremely well. The two companies are also very complementary in terms of global footprint and customer base.”

Through Processia, Atos will reinforce its PLM and engineering solutions franchise, complementing its current offerings of Siemens, PTC and Dassault Systèmes services, and expand the group’s footprint in North America and in Europe, especially in Belgium, Canada, France, India, the Netherlands, the U.K. and the U.S.

“I am very proud to start a new chapter in the history of Processia with our acquisition by Atos who has placed its trust in our growing company,” said Vincent Fraser, CEO and Co-Founder, Processia. “Its international scope and vision are in line with Processia’s identity and ambitions. We intend to leverage its international reach as a tool for growth and development.”