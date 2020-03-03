PLANT

Atlantic Canadian life science firms receiving $1.7M from feds

Four Halifax-based companies are part of a cluster of more than 100 locally-owned life sciences businesses

HALIFAX — The federal government is contributing $1,746,850 through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency to help four Halifax-based life sciences companies commercialize their healthcare solutions.

The four Halifax-based companies are part of a cluster of more than 100 locally-owned life sciences businesses:

  • Mortyx protects and monitors blood samples moving between hospitals and laboratories
  • Nxtgen Care provides care to seniors
  • IR Scientific provides a solution for tooth sensitivity
  • Skinfix specializes in skincare
Print this page

Related Posts

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*