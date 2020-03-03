Atlantic Canadian life science firms receiving $1.7M from feds
Four Halifax-based companies are part of a cluster of more than 100 locally-owned life sciences businesses
HALIFAX — The federal government is contributing $1,746,850 through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency to help four Halifax-based life sciences companies commercialize their healthcare solutions.
The four Halifax-based companies are part of a cluster of more than 100 locally-owned life sciences businesses:
- Mortyx protects and monitors blood samples moving between hospitals and laboratories
- Nxtgen Care provides care to seniors
- IR Scientific provides a solution for tooth sensitivity
- Skinfix specializes in skincare
Have your say: