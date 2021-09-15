ATCO acquires 39 MW solar development project in Eastern Alberta

September 15, 2021 Maryam Farag

ATCO has acquired the Empress Solar Project, a 39 MW photovoltaic solar facility under development in Alberta.

Through Canadian Utilities Ltd., ATCO acquired the development rights to the project from a third-party developer. Financial terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

“This kind of energy project is a central pillar of ATCO’s strategy, a strategy anchored by our commitment to sustainability through the production of cleaner fuels, renewable electricity, energy efficiency and critical energy infrastructure,” said Bob Myles, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development, ATCO.

In recent months, ATCO completed Canada’s largest and most northerly off-grid solar project, announced a potential world-scale clean hydrogen project and began work on a renewable natural gas production facility.

The latest project, located south of the village of Empress near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, has received its major permits, with project execution underway and commercial operations expected in 2022. Electricity from the Empress Solar Project will be sold into the Alberta power market and ATCO is currently negotiating with potential off-takers to contract the facility’s output.

Using about 85,000 bifacial solar panels affixed to a single-axis tracking system, the facility will provide enough renewable electricity to power over 11,000 homes annually, offsetting 43,000 tonnes of carbon a year.