ASCENT Centre for Technical Knowledge celebrates 20th anniversary

October 28, 2021 Maryam Farag

ASCENT Centre for Technical Knowledge is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a learning content developer for engineering software applications.

With customers in over 100 countries, ASCENT’s training courseware, eLearning and custom technical writing and editing services help advance the skills of thousands of design professionals each year.

“For over 20 years, customers have come to us for our unique ability to boost productivity by designing high quality training programs for their design and engineering software needs, and for that we say a heartfelt thank you,” said Paul Burden, Director of Product Development, ASCENT. “As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we look back at how our culture of quality and innovation along with the changing business needs of our customers, has allowed us to extend our offerings beyond training. Many of our team members have been with us from the beginning and take great pride in sharing their creative approaches to help our customers succeed.”

Customers such as Duke Energy, Hagerman & Company, Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, Jonas Club Software, Rand 3D, IMAGINiT and other organizations seek out ASCENT’s custom written documents, robust eBooks and eLearning content on the interactive ProductivityNOW platform.

“As a former Rand Worldwide leader who oversaw the ASCENT organization during their early years, it’s truly inspiring to see the team achieve this remarkable milestone,” said Joe Oswald, President, Jonas Club Software. “When the Professional Services team in my current company wanted to professionalize the documentation and forms they used, we needed to partner with the best. We engaged the ASCENT team and as anticipated, they exceeded our expectations by analyzing our requirements and existing resources to create a solution that improves the process of collecting key implementation data from our clients.”