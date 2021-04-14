Ascend presents expanded portfolio at Chinaplas

Ascend Performance Materials returns to Asia’s plastics trade show after investments in local manufacturing and an innovation centre in Suzhou, China, and an expanded product portfolio.

In 2020 and early 2021, Ascend purchased its compounding facility in Suzhou, two Italian manufacturers specializing in PA66, PA6 and masterbatches, and a French company specialized in flame-retardant compounds. The company also launched its HiDura long-chain polyamides and Acteev antimicrobial plastics, fibres and fabrics.

“Much of our projected demand growth will be in China and Asia,” said Kevin Wu, SVP and Managing Director of Asia, Ascend. “Our facility in Suzhou will make us more responsive to our customers’ growth and the growing on-site innovation center will allow us to quickly innovate and test new materials for specific customer applications.”