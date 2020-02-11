Ardent Mills to acquire Andean Naturals’ quinoa operations

DENVER, Colo. — Ardent Mills, a flour-milling and ingredient company, has announced its intention to purchase agrigoods importer Andean Naturals Inc.’s quinoa sourcing, cleaning and packaging operation in Yuba City, Calif.

The purchase is expected to be finalized in mid-February 2020.

“Our industry is rapidly changing as consumers’ appetite for variety in their diets continues to increase,” said Dan Dye, CEO of Ardent Mills, in a prepared statement. “As a result, we are making proactive investments in The Annex (Ardent Mills’ speciality grains business unit) to meet consumer demand for high-quality, nutritious grains and other sources of plant-based ingredients. With this acquisition, we will be able to offer a complete solution for quinoa and other gluten-free ingredients.”

Yuba City will be Ardent Mills’ first gluten-free sourcing and cleaning facility with the ability to expand to additional grains.

Andean Naturals President and Founder Sergio Nunez de Arco will join Ardent Mills.