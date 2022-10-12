Plant.ca

Archer Aviation wins 2022 North America company of the year award

Archer Aviation earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 North America company of the year award in the urban air mobility industry.

Archer Aviation is developing electric vertical takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility travel. These aircraft will have easier intracity travel, cutting hour-long commutes to minutes and easing traffic congestion on city infrastructure through its aerial ridesharing service.

“Archer connects deep-seated domain and operational knowledge with advanced technologies to develop its full-scale, four-passenger eVTOL aircraft. The company remains a trusted partner, earning a reputation for offering the overall best in the UAM industry,” said Waseem Khan, best practices industry analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

In the long term, Archer will provide passengers with a eVTOL journey, including booking a flight via a mobile application, vertiport takeoff, eVTOL flight, and landing at the desired destination through an end-to-end UAM ecosystem. Archer collaborates with a range of stakeholders, including the Federal Aviation Administration, to ensure the unparalleled safety of its eVTOL aircraft and UAM service.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a company of the year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field.

