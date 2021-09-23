Arçelik joins the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce

September 22, 2021 Maryam Farag

Arçelik A.Ş., a consumer durables and electronics manufacturer, announced that Polat Şen, the Chief Financial Officer of Arçelik, has joined the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce.

With 60 members across 23 industries and five regions, the CFO Taskforce aligns UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the corporate sustainability commitments to credible finance strategies with the intention of producing real world impact through long-term sustainable change.

The CFO Taskforce has a collective market cap of 1.7 trillion and grants the CFOs a position to reshape the future of global corporate finance and investment for growth, social impact and ultimately SDGs investment.

“It’s a great honour to join the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce. At Arçelik, we see sustainability as a business strategy that needs to be incorporated into the heart and mind of business and this initiative looks to achieve that. Joining fellow CFO’s intent on making positive change, I believe it will be a great opportunity to learn from and collaborate with business leaders. From financial frameworks to investment decisions, we can be a catalyst for positive change and investment.” said Polat Şen, CFO, Arçelik.

Coming together at the UN’s General Assembly week, financial leaders from all around the world, will discuss and develop action plans to solve today’s environmental and social challenges.