Andy Transport announces team transitions

Andy Transport has transitioned three team members into new leadership positions.

Golan Moryoussef, chief financial officer and vice-president of sales, will transition to the role of Vice-President, Finance and Real Estate, focusing on securing the Group’s financing needs, including M&A transactions.

Since 2015, Golan has overseen the Group’s acquisitions, securing financing, implementing initiatives, and maintaining and developing relationships with financial partners. Golan has 14 years of banking experience and knowledge in the commercial mid-market supply chain, industry with a specialization in the transportation sector.

Remus Arbanasi, currently interim COO, joined the Group as financial controller in 2016. Remus will transition into Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Andy, Remus was director at Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, acquiring more over years of audit experience and account relationship management.

Advertisment

Annie Veillette, currently interim financial controller, joined the Group in June 2018 as assistant controller and will take on the role of Financial Controller. During the past year, Annie has been responsible for the planning, directing and coordinating of all accounting operational functions of the Group, managing the accumulation and consolidation of all financial data, and the coordinating and preparing of internal and external financial statements.

“I have been working closely with Golan, Remus, and Annie for years now and I can proudly say that they are well worth of their nominations,” said Andreea Crisan, President and CEO, Andy Transport. “Playing to their strengths while challenging them for greater responsibility and professional growth, the organizational redesign will position Andy for further growth and allow us to respond quickly to new opportunities.”