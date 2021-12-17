Andy Christensen selected for AMUG Innovators Award

December 17, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) announced Andy Christensen, previously founder and president of Medical Modeling Inc., as the recipient of its Innovators Award.

The Innovators Award will be presented at the 2022 AMUG Conference, following Christensen’s onstage appearance during the conference’s Innovators Showcase.

“Previous Innovators Award honorees created the hardware and software that fueled AM’s potential and growth. By honoring Andy, AMUG recognizes innovations in applications that converted potential into progress. For as long as I can remember, Andy has spearheaded AM firsts in the medical space. His impact in the medical arena has spread far and wide.” said Carl Dekker, President, AMUG.

In 2000, Christensen founded Medical Modeling Inc., a medical-device-focused 3D printing service bureau, following exposure to rapid prototyping technology in the prior decade. Medical Modeling worked closely with surgeons and medical device manufacturers to create new toolsets in patient-specific anatomic modelling, virtual surgical planning, personalized surgical guides and implants, and applying metal 3D printing to orthopaedic implant applications.

Medical Modeling was acquired by 3D Systems Corporation in 2014. Christensen left in 2015,

“My current interests are in tackling some of the bigger issues affecting the industry, including providing support to hospitals as they work to establish their 3D printing labs and gaining insurance reimbursement for 3D printing-enabled technologies.” said Christensen.

Christensen is the Chair of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 3D Printing Special Interest Group (SIG), Associate Editor for the 3D Printing in Medicine journal, and adjunct Professor in the Department of Radiology at the University of Cincinnati. He is an active investor and serves as a board member and advisor for a few health-related enterprises.