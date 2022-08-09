ANCA announces automation solutions

ANCA launched AIMS, an interconnected grinding technology solution that eliminates manual handling, reduces machine downtime between batches and takes away the need to have operators constantly monitoring and adjusting production machines.

“Integration and automation solutions provide infrastructure to manufacture tools with increased productivity and higher quality,” said Chris Hegarty, group CEO, ANCA. “ANCA has the industry-leading software and control capabilities to deliver a system for production management that tackles time, cost and labour inefficiencies where it counts.”

The system delivers a connected tool production process – transferring tools between operations with the AutoFetch robot; fully automating tool measurement and process compensation using AutoComp and managing data via the AutoSet hub.