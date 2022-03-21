AMUG announces recipients of its scholarships

March 21, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) announced the recipients of its scholarships.

Frank Marquette, Professor of Practice at Troy University (Troy, Alabama), has been awarded the Randy Stevens Scholarship for educators in additive manufacturing. Akila Udage, who is pursuing a Ph.D. in architectural science with research focusing on additive manufacturing for lighting at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, New York), has been awarded the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship for students in additive manufacturing.

As scholarship recipients, Marquette and Udage will attend the AMUG Conference, where they will engage with additive manufacturing users. They will take the stage to present their work on Monday, April 4. The AMUG Conference will be held in Chicago, Illinois, from April 3-7.

“It is amazing to see how our scholarship applicants are applying 3D printing to change the world,” said Brett Charlton, Chair, AMUG Scholarship Committee.”This year’s scholars are using 3D printing to advance education, the arts, construction, lighting, radio signalling, and heat dissipation, which are end-product applications, proving that additive manufacturing is more than just prototyping.”

Udage’s efforts on 3D-printed optics focus on the printing of novel lenses for illumination applications, and he has been involved in the characterization of 3D-printed reflective and transmissive optical components.

Marquette had a career in manufacturing before entering higher education. Based in New Zealand, his company delivered projects ranging from automatic guided vehicles for Disney Imagineering ride systems to building sets for the motion picture industry, including “The Lord of the Rings“.