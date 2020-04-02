AltaGas commits $1M in emergency assistance

EDMONTON — AltaGas Ltd. will donate $1,000,000 to help community partners in its operating regions respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance funds, provided by AltaGas, will be distributed to partner organizations on the frontlines supporting local communities and providing critical support to health care workers addressing the health crisis.

“This unprecedented health crisis is having an immediate and significant impact on many people in the communities we serve,” said Randy Crawford, president and CEO, in a prepared statement. “We are committed to doing everything we can to support the communities and those on the frontlines during this unsettled and difficult time.”