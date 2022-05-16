Alliance Machine Systems International appoints president
Alliance Machine Systems International has appointed Marius Batrin as President. Batrin, served as Vice President of Engineering, Global Development and Innovation at Alliance since 2011. He replaces Mark Duchesne, who is retiring after 21 years.
“Marius has been a key member of the Alliance Leadership Team for more than a decade and his experience as VP of Engineering uniquely qualifies him to take on the role of President,” said Duchesne. “He has a compelling vision for the future of Alliance and I am more than confident that he will continue to drive its growth by taking care of our customers and our team members.”
Batrin earned a Master of Science in Engineering from Polytechnic University of Timișoara and an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. Prior to joining Alliance Machine Systems, he was the Director of Operations and Engineering for O’Hara Technologies Canada.
