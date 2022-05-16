Alliance Machine Systems International appoints president

Alliance Machine Systems International has appointed Marius Batrin as President. Batrin, served as Vice President of Engineering, Global Development and Innovation at Alliance since 2011. He replaces Mark Duchesne, who is retiring after 21 years.

“Marius has been a key member of the Alliance Leadership Team for more than a decade and his experience as VP of Engineering uniquely qualifies him to take on the role of President,” said Duchesne. “He has a compelling vision for the future of Alliance and I am more than confident that he will continue to drive its growth by taking care of our customers and our team members.”