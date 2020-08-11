PLANT

Alberta to join other provinces in exploring small nuclear technology

New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Ontario signed a memorandum of understanding in December regarding development of small modular reactors

August 10, 2020   by CP STAFF


EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it plans to join three other provinces in exploring small-scale nuclear technology.

Alberta says in a news release that it will also enter into the agreement to help diversify its energy sector.

All four provinces oppose the federally mandated carbon tax on pollution.

Alberta says small modular reactors, or SMRs, could supply non-emitting, low-cost energy for remote areas in the province as well as industries that need steam such as the oilsands.

It says the units are smaller than traditional nuclear reactors with lower upfront capital costs and enhanced safety features.

“We are building on our track record of responsible and innovative energy production by exploring the potential for small modular reactors, which have the potential to generate reliable and affordable energy, while also strengthening our traditional resource sectors and reducing emissions,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement Aug. 7.

“We are excited to collaborate with our provincial partners to stay ahead of the game in the development of this promising technology.”

