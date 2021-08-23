Alan Gaines, Chairman and CEO of ALG Corp., joins Exro Board of Directors

August 23, 2021 Maryam Farag

Exro Technologies Inc. announced that Alan Gaines has joined the Exro Board of Directors.

Gaines has over 35 years of experience as a transactional investment banker and M&A advisor, having led or participated in the raising of debt and equity totaling over $100 billion.

“As we continue to grow our business and expand our offerings in the clean tech market, I’m very excited to have Gaines join us with his financial expertise,” said Sue Ozdemir, CEO, Exro. “I’m confident his insight will help us accelerate the impact of Exro’s technology as countries announce more ambitious electric vehicle targets on a global scale.”

Gaines presently serves as Chairman and CEO of ALG Corp. He specializes in large-scale capital formation, up listing companies to NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange, M&A, corporate development, and board protocol and corporate governance.

According to Exro, Gaines is active within the clean tech sector, including renewable/sustainable energy, traditional fossil fuels, electric vehicle and battery technology, energy storage and infrastructure, and metals/minerals primary extraction spaces. He is a Director of Auto Innovation Group, Ltd. and David Brown Automotive, Ltd., both based in the U.K.

“I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors and the superior management team at Exro”, said Gaines. “I’ve been a champion of clean technology and its impact on the transportation industry for many years, and I foresee a great opportunity for Exro to help bring electric vehicles into the mainstream. I believe my financial acumen will further enable Exro to continue its rapid growth trajectory and capitalize on a booming market landscape.”