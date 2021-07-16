AkzoNobel’s launches automotive film technology

July 16, 2021 Maryam Farag

AkzoNobel has developed film technology that allows automotive manufacturers to hide radar sensors behind decorative metallic parts.

The radar-transparent bright film allows vehicle makers “to no longer worry about hiding sensors behind solid metal, which can block the signals of safety features such as anti-collision warnings.”

“Vehicle requirements are changing all the time and we’re very happy to have solved this difficult problem with an intelligent film coating that allows radar signals to pass through,” said Patrick Bourguignon, Director, AkzoNobel. “It was a highly technical process, which involved close collaboration with customers to establish correlations between film properties and radar transmission. On the surface, it provides an attractive, mirror-like finish. What you can’t see is the breakthrough technology we’ve developed, which allows better and more consistent transmission of signals that ultimately help people to drive more safely.”

The products supplied by the company’s film business are mainly used by the automotive and aerospace industries, as well as for signage. They include coated films for substrate protection and decoration, and markings/decals used for safety and decoration.