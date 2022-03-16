Air Canada inaugurates cold chain handling facility

March 16, 2022 Maryam Farag

Air Canada announced the inauguration of Air Canada Cargo’s new cold chain handling facility at its Toronto Pearson International Airport cargo facility.

The upgraded facility will feature 30,000 square feet of temperature-controlled areas and an expanded cooler to fully meet the requirements of cold chain shipments, such as pharmaceuticals, fresh food and other perishables.

“The enhanced temperature-controlled facility is the only one of its kind for a Canadian airline and positions Air Canada Cargo to continue successfully growing our business, including the launch of our dedicated freighter aircraft,” said Jason Berry, Vice-President, Cargo, Air Canada. “This investment, and the others that are to follow, will allow us to better serve our customers and I am very excited for what the future holds for Air Canada Cargo.”

The renovations included the installation of energy efficient equipment, such as temperature controllers that will constantly monitor the conditions inside the facility and regulate the temperature as needed.