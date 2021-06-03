Ahiflower attains PVP in Europe and U.S.

Natures Crops International announced that three varieties of Ahiflower (Buglossoides arvensis) have been registered and protected under the European and US Plant Variety Protection (PVP) programs.

A total of five varieties have been registered and protected across the U.K., EU and U.S., granting intellectual property protection and exclusive rights. To achieve PVP, new plant varieties are verified to establish that they are “new, novel, distinct, uniform and stable.”

“The agricultural innovation demonstrated in securing PVP certification has continued to advance, and what was previously viewed as a common weed is now a high-value specialty oilseed crop grown on thousands of acres by UK farmers,” said Simon Meakin, Vice-President, Agronomy and General Manager, U.K. Operations, Natures Crops International, Ltd. “Ahiflower has gained significant attention as a scientifically-validated alternative to fish oil that is sustainably and regeneratively produced. Due to the value this tiny plant offers, we have a responsibility to protect it.”

Ahiflower seeds contain omega-3-6-9 oil found in nature, from a non-GMO plant, including ALA and a combination of SDA and GLA content. Ahiflower oil has been shown to convert to omega-3 EPA and DHA.

“Brexit has placed challenges on UK agriculture and farmers, and building a successful business around high value, low input crops like Ahiflower expands opportunities for growers and is good for the environment,” said Andrew Hebard, Founder, President and CEO, Natures Crops International. “Ahiflower is expected to become an increasingly important oilseed crop in the future, exclusively grown in the UK, using regenerative agricultural practices.”