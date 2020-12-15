AgraFlora Organics licensed to manufacture edibles at Winnipeg facility

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. has received a newly issued Standard Processing License from Health Canada for AgraFlora’s 51,000-Square-foot fully-automated edibles manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

“We are delighted to receive the Manufacturing License at our Edibles Facility within our outlined timeframe,” says James Fletcher, EIC co-founder and operational manager. “Our strong evidence package submission is a testament to the hard-working team we have assembled. We are now able to commercialize our formulations and bring to market cannabis activated pectin and gelatin gummies, hard candy, and sugar-free variants.”

The firm will continue to focus on completing long-term production relationships through the culmination of the recently announced Research and Development trials through the Company’s Health Canada R&D license. AgraFlora continues to explore formulations for cannabis activated pectin and gelatin gummies hard candy and sugar-free variants.