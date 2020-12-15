PLANT

AgraFlora Organics licensed to manufacture edibles at Winnipeg facility

Firm to continue long-term production relationships through its ongoing trials on cannabis activated pectin & gelatin gummies

December 15, 2020   by Plant Magazine


General
canabis
manufacturing

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. has received a newly issued Standard Processing License from Health Canada for AgraFlora’s 51,000-Square-foot fully-automated edibles manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Source: Agraflora

“We are delighted to receive the Manufacturing License at our Edibles Facility within our outlined timeframe,” says James Fletcher, EIC co-founder and operational manager. “Our strong evidence package submission is a testament to the hard-working team we have assembled. We are now able to commercialize our formulations and bring to market cannabis activated pectin and gelatin gummies, hard candy, and sugar-free variants.”

The firm will continue to focus on completing long-term production relationships through the culmination of the recently announced Research and Development trials through the Company’s Health Canada R&D license. AgraFlora continues to explore formulations for cannabis activated pectin and gelatin gummies hard candy and sugar-free variants.

Print this page

Related Stories
Cannabis edibles on sale digitally via Ontario’s online store
Emerald Health’s Montreal area pot facility to create 140 jobs
Edibles legalization fraught with hurdles, lack of clarity: companies
Namaste bites into the edibles market with Choklit deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*