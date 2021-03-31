AGI promotes Paul Householder to COO

Ag Growth International Inc. has promoted Paul Householder to the newly-created position of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Householder joined AGI in 2019 as EVP, International, with responsibility for leading all aspects of AGI’s businesses outside of North America. In 2020, he was promoted to EVP, Global Operations, with expanded responsibility including coverage of AGI’s North American businesses.

Householder will continue to report directly to Tim Close, President and CEO of AGI, and will work out of the AGI Toronto office.

“Paul has proven himself as a strong leader with the ability to implement change and successfully drive operational excellence at our facilities worldwide,” said Close. “We are excited to have the benefit of Paul’s leadership as we look to build on AGI’s past success and leverage our recent period of intense investment to drive accelerated growth across AGI that now includes our recently added platforms in India, EMEA, U.S. Farm, Brazil, technology and food.”

Prior to AGI, Householder spent 28 years at Air Products and Chemicals, where he led several senior positions, including general management roles with full P&L ownership of businesses in the U.S. and Brazil.