Plant.ca

AGI acquires Eastern Fabricators

January 18, 2022   Maryam Farag

Ag Growth International Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of Eastern Fabricators.

“Eastern builds on a solid foundation in our Food platform, bringing a very talented team along with market leading products, services, manufacturing capacity and, most importantly, customer relationships built on years of high-quality execution,” said Tim Close, President and CEO, AGI. “This newly expanded team will drive strong revenue synergies as Eastern is integrated into the Food platform. We welcome the entire Eastern team to the AGI family and look forward to accelerating the growth of Eastern and our overall Food platform.”

Eastern specializes in the engineering, design, fabrication, and installation of stainless-steel equipment and systems for food processors. The Company operates three facilities in Canada, with two in Prince Edward Island and one in Ontario.

Advertisement

Print this page

Categories & Tags
Business Operations General Food & Beverage Manufacturing Business Canada Economy equipment food food and beverage food processor machinery maintenance manufacturer manufacturing US


Related Stories
ATS acquires Conveyor Systems Manufacturer NCC Automated Systems
AGI acquires machinery maker Millitec in India for $109.5M
TorQuest Partners acquires North West Rubber
ATCO acquires 39 MW solar development project in Eastern Alberta