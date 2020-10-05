PLANT

After dairy, metals, US trade hawks focus on foreign berries, produce

Lighthizer exploring how imports of blueberries and raspberries from Canada and Mexico may be hurting US farmers.

October 5, 2020   by CP STAFF


General
Food & Beverage
Manufacturing
berries
food
Produce
protectionist
trade

WASHINGTON, Wash. — After waging war on Canadian dairy, steel and aluminum, Donald Trump’s White House is setting its sights on foreign berry farmers and vegetable growers.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is exploring whether domestic farmers are being hurt by imports of blueberries and raspberries from Canada and Mexico.

Lighthizer last week asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to investigate whether domestic farmers are being hurt by increased blueberry imports.

The B.C. Blueberry Council says it has retained legal counsel as a result of the USITC investigation.

Council executive director Anju Gill says she’s hopeful the close working relationship between the U.S. and Canadian industries will stave off any protectionist measures.

Senators from Maine have written Lighthizer to ask that certain wild blueberry products from Canada be exempted from any forthcoming tariffs.

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Canada can end dairy trade dispute with US by ending pricing irritant: Saputo
Trump attacks put fresh focus on Canada’s supply managed dairy system
Dairy farmer anger over trade deal gets awkward for one Liberal MP
Canadian dairy farmers’ group pans new trade pact with US, Mexico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*