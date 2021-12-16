Aéro Montréal presents the Gilles-Demers Awards

December 16, 2021 Maryam Farag

Aéro Montréal presented the Gilles-Demers Awards in attendance of stakeholders from the Québec aerospace, in the presence of the Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Québec, and Pierre Fitzgibbon, Québec Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development.

“Faced with the crisis, our SMEs have had to show resilience and creativity to remain competitive,” said Suzanne M. Benoît, President, Aéro Montréal. “They have innovated and diversified in order to perform exceptionally well despite the situation. Like Gilles Demers, who surrounded himself with the best people to move forward, Québec has created fertile ground that fosters collaboration, stimulates innovation and promotes the excellence that we are recognizing through these awards.”

GHGSat, which specializes in remote sensing of greenhouse gases from space, has been named Aerospace SME of the Year. Warp is an IT company specializing in aerospace solutions, and has been named Winner in the Startup category. Optima Aéro is a company specializing in the development of engine management solutions, and has been named Winner in the Wealth Creation and Outreach category. Tekna Plasma specializes in the advanced materials industry has been named Winner of the Commitment to Innovation Award.

“Through the Gilles-Demers Awards, we are promoting the ingenuity and productivity of SMEs in our aerospace cluster,” said Guy Boutin, jury Chair of the 2021 Gilles-Demers Awards and Director of Investments, Aerospace, Fonds de solidarité FTQ. “The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is proud to continue to invest in the aerospace sector and to support the development and consolidation of these companies to advance Québec internationally.”

Advertisement

Maya HTT, specializes in software development and engineering services, has been named Winner of the Business Development and Internationalization Award. Shockform Aéronautique designs and manufactures equipment for shot blasting, flapper peening and needle peening, and was named Winner in the Jury’s Favourite category.