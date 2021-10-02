Advanced Design & Manufacturing Toronto signs NGen as the latest partner

October 2, 2021 Maryam Farag

Advanced Design & Manufacturing (ADM) Toronto announced NGen has joined PAC – Packaging Consortium, Chemical Industry Association of Canada, Plastics Division, PEMA – Process Equipment Manufacturers Association and Annex Business Media as an industry partner.

Advanced Design & Manufacturing (ADM) Toronto is Canada’s leading manufacturing event comprised of five renowned brands: PackEX, PLAST-EX, Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Powder & Bulk Solids, and Design & Manufacturing (D&M).

NGen’s mission is to support the development of advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada. This partnership aligns with the event’s aim to facilitate exploration of the latest trends and technologies of advanced design and manufacturing across automation, robotics, energy efficiency, packaging, plastics, processing, amongst others.

“We are thrilled to have NGen on board as a key partner. Their work is foundational to delivering funding, education, mentorship, and development initiatives across Canada and will open doors for our event community.” said Jenny McCall, Event Director, ADM Toronto, Informa Markets – Engineering.