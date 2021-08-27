Advanced Design & Manufacturing Expo to return to in-person this year

August 27, 2021 Maryam Farag

Advanced Design & Manufacturing (ADM) Toronto announced the in-person return to Toronto, taking place November 9-11 at the Toronto Congress Centre, with the support of key industry partners:

Annex Business Media

Chemical Industry Association of Canada, Plastics Division

PAC – Packaging Consortium

PEMA – Process Equipment Manufacturers Association

The 2021 edition of ADM comprises five renowned event brands – PackEX, PLAST-EX, Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Powder & Bulk Solids, and Design & Manufacturing (D&M).

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of advanced design and manufacturing across automation, robotics, energy efficiency, packaging, plastics, processing, and more.

“The power of face-to-face connection plays an undeniable role in the industry’s advancement and has been sorely missed over the past eighteen months,” said Jenny McCall, Group Event Director, ADM, Informa Markets. “We could not be more excited to reconnect the industry in-person this November in Canada’s epicenter of innovation and progress the manufacturing industry, a sector that accounts for 10 per cent of the country’s GDP. This event is strategically held in Toronto, as its home to a selection of the world’s leading injection mold and toolmakers, additive manufacturing metal powder suppliers, and emerging R&D in machining technology. Many of these innovators will walk the halls of ADM in search of new deals and peer-to-peer connection.”

Advertisement

Geared up to connect 250 brands with thousands of buyers, the event will reunite the community for the first time since in-person meetings came to a halt over eighteen months ago. The exhibitors include Absolute Haitian, CAM Packaging Systems, Carlo Gavazzi Canada, Cog-Veyor Systems, Creaform, Firing Industries, Flexlink Systems, IKO Thompson Bearing Canada, Jenike & Johanson, Kongskilde Industries, KUKA Robotics Canada, Multivac Canada, PlexPack Corporation, Proax Technologies, Reiser Canada, SMC Corp, VC999 Canada, and Vortex.

Visitor registration is open; secure a conference and expo pass below: