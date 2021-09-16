Plant.ca

ADP report: Manufacturing industry loses 4,800 jobs in August

September 16, 2021   Maryam Farag

According to the August ADP Canada National Employment Report, 4,800 jobs have been lost in the manufacturing industry in August.

Employment in Canada has increased by 39,400 jobs from July to August, however, the construction industry lost 17,000 jobs; natural resources and mining lost 1,800; and trade/transportation and utilities lost 45,300 jobs.

“While the August labour market added jobs, the performance was mixed across sectors,” said Nela Richardson, Chief Economist, ADP. “Trade, transportation and utilities made substantial gains; however, professional business services and construction saw job declines.”

 

