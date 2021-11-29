ADM Aéroports de Montréal and SOFIAC to launch energy project at YUL and YMX

November 29, 2021 Maryam Farag

SOFIAC announced a partnership with ADM Aéroports de Montréal to develop a large-scale energy efficiency and greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction project.

This project will cover all airport infrastructure at the YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel locations.

“This partnership with SOFIAC will enable ADM to significantly accelerate efforts to achieve carbon neutrality. Our organization is firmly committed to changing how we do things and being more proactive in the fight against climate change. Although the YUL air terminal emits the least GHG emissions compared to other Canadian airport terminals, we firmly believe that the innovative SOFIAC approach will help us further reduce emissions. Securing the future of the airline industry involves concrete actions that, as our initiative targets, help key players in the industry reduce their environmental footprints.” said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO, ADM Aéroports de Montréal Airport.

This construction project will be rolled out over the next two years and is a precursor to a series of SOFIAC projects.

“SOFIAC is extremely proud to launch its first large-scale project with ADM Aéroports de Montréal. We are starting the procurement phase of this infrastructure investment based on properly established benchmarks thanks to invaluable months of collaboration. This project will be reimbursed over a 15-year period solely by using a portion of the energy savings generated and will greatly contribute to our local green economy.” said Michel Méthot, CEO, SOFIAC.