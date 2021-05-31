Additive Manufacturing Users Group names Technical Competition winners

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) announced the winners of its annual Technical Competition, which recognizes excellence in additive manufacturing applications and finishing techniques.

A panel of industry veterans selected Bill Braune of Dinsmore, Inc. and Vito Gervasi of Cadens LLC as winners of the competition held at the group’s 32nd annual conference in Orlando, Florida.

Bill Braune’s winning entry in the Advanced Finishing category was “a highly detailed and intricate scene,” titled “Death: A Horseman’s Journey,” inspired by the Darksiders video game series.

To reflect the character’s journey in the macabre scene, Braune turned to Carbon Digital Light Synthesis to print the details and subtle features in his creation. To bring ‘death’ to life, he then applied painting and finishing techniques to capture the essence of the dark, foreboding scene and add textures for fabric, flesh, bone, feather, stone and steel.

Vito Gervasi received first place in the Advanced Concepts category for his “BAAM Dam,” a one-tenth scale replica of a 3D-printed turbine system that has been in operational testing since July 2020. According to Gervasi, additive manufacturing is the key to enabling a radical cost reduction, creating more opportunities for these power generation systems to be put into service.

For the full-size micro-hydro system, Cadens turned to ORNL’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility for support. BAAM (Big Area Additive Manufacturing) was used to construct 2,000 pounds of large conveyance components and composite layup tools. Cadens made the smaller, higher resolution components with FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling).

For Advanced Finishing, Edward Graham of ProtoCAM took second place with his work titled “Under the Sea with 3D”. Third place was awarded to Vince Anewenter of Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) for his nickel-plated commemoration of a victory over cancer.

Melanie Lang of FormAlloy Technologies received the second-place award for her entry that embedded sensing technology within a metal additive manufacturing component in the Advanced Concepts category. Third place went to Rick Pressley of Renaissance Services for his 3D-printed ceramic molds for metal casting.

As winners of the Technical Competition, Braune and Gervasi each received complimentary admission to the 2022 AMUG Conference and a commemorative award. Those attending the 2022 conference will hear presentations from these winners that describe their projects and the processes that they used.

