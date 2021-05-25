Additive Manufacturing Users Group announces 2021-2022 board

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) will install its 2021-2022 Board of Directors on July 1.

The board’s primary responsibilities will be to build and oversee the 2022 AMUG Conference and to implement a new organizational structure that will support growth of this annual event.

The ten-member board is comprised of elected and appointed positions. AMUG members elected eight individuals during the annual conference that was held in Orlando, Florida.

Carl Dekker of Met-L-Flo, who has previously served two terms as vice-president, will serve a second term in the role of President. Paul Bates of ASTM International will retain the past President position. Andrew Allshorn of AT 3D-SQUARED was re-elected for a second term as Vice-President.

AMUG members re-elected Leslie Frost of GE Additive for Secretary, and she will be serving her third term in this role. By appointment, Vince Anewenter of Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) will continue in the Treasurer position for a ninth term. Serving for a twenty-eighth term, Thomas Sorovetz of Stellantis will continue his role in the newly renamed Director of Events and Hospitality position.

Dekker, Allshorn, Frost and Anewenter will be the officers of the organization and directors on AMUG’s board.

“We established a new management structure to better support AMUG’s growth. While much thought and deliberation went into the planning, I expect to find that the structure and individual roles will require some adaptation.” said Carl Dekker, President, AMUG. “I am quite pleased with the incoming board’s mix of long-term service and first-time participation as we implement the new structure. We will have fresh ideas balanced by historical perspectives. I am looking forward to leading this team and instituting refinements as needed.”

