ADAS, aerospace and defense technologies to propel HIL testing market: Study

Frost & Sullivan found that the hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing market is gaining momentum following the development of vehicles with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) capabilities.

This growth is driven by the need for a solution that can cost-efficiently validate the number of electronic control units incorporated into these vehicles. The automotive industry accounted for 60.7 per cent of all industry verticals in 2020 and generated $442 million in revenues. It also leverages innovative HIL solutions to test electric vehicles and validate the function of the battery unit and other power electronics components.

By 2026, the global HIL testing market is estimated to reach $1.30 billion from $728.3 million in 2020, up at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2 per cent.

The aerospace and defense industries are another important vertical, and the entry of private companies into space exploration offers new opportunities for HIL testing companies.

“Vehicles with enhanced ADAS functionalities will involve a significant amount of sensors and embedded software that cannot be tested individually,” said Rohan Joy Thomas, Industry Analyst, Industrial Practice, Frost & Sullivan. “HIL testing will be crucial for simulating the drivability of the vehicle, reducing product development costs and time to market significantly.”

Testing solutions system integrators are the fastest-growing component of HIL solutions, followed by software and hardware. In 2020, HIL system integration accounted for 35.3 per cent of the entire market because it offers a custom test solution containing the best HIL test solution at a competitive price.