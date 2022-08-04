AD Finance, HR & IT Summit achieves record-breaking in-person attendance

AD members gathered at the 2022 AD Finance, HR & IT Summit from June 6 to 8 at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix hotel for educational sessions and to share best practices with fellow finance, HR and IT leaders in independent distribution.

AD hosted over 200 attendees from 110 companies across all AD industries in the U.S. and Canada at the summit. This year’s event achieved record-breaking in-person attendance.

Keynote speaker Angie Morgan, a New York Times best-selling author and former Marine Corps officer, discussed how effective leadership can cultivate sparks of innovation and motivate, inspire, and engage a team.

The HR breakout sessions covered employee mental health and well-being, talent recruitment and retention, leadership development and employee engagement.

“This year’s summit was really special,” said Neil Cohen, senior vice-president of HR, AD. “It’s so beneficial for our members to talk through their challenges and share strategies that work or might need some improvement. The expertise across disciplines that everyone brings to the meeting creates opportunities to learn about new ways to address topics that are likely affecting every company one way or another.”