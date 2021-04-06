AD appoints Marty McLaughlin as new CMO

AD announced that Marty McLaughlin has joined the group as its first Chief Marketing Officer.

McLaughlin is responsible for collaborating with AD’s members and boards to identify new areas of added value for its community.

“We’re making an investment in this new leadership position to drive the collective imagination and strategy of AD’s next generation of offerings, all aimed at helping our independent members and supplier partners win and grow,” said Bill Weisberg, CEO, AD. “AD has a long, successful track record of delivering value-added program innovations, such as e-commerce solutions, HR services, market planning and private label brands. Our CMO will help us introduce new offerings and evolve existing programs even further, ensuring we’re keenly attuned to the voice of stakeholders in the process.”

McLaughlin recently served as founder and owner of Mosaic Partners, a growth marketing and strategy consulting firm he started 20 years ago. He acted as CMO and provided counsel to a range of organizations. Prior to founding Mosaic Partners, he worked for accounting firm Andersen doing business consulting for 15 years.

“I feel so privileged to join a team with a record of excelling in the marketplace,” said McLaughlin. “I believe marketing must be authentic, grounded in value and evolve over time. I look forward to collaborating with the AD community to deliver value and to position AD and our members and supplier partners for continued growth.”