Ace cranes for Cape Canaveral project

Ace World Companies has installed two 250-ton capacity cranes, each with 25-ton capacity auxiliary hoists, at a new manufacturing facility at Cape Canaveral.

Ace provided the 201-feet span cranes for an aerospace manufacturer and sub-orbital spaceflight services company. A third-party consultant provided the failure modes and effects analysis to specified NASA standards.

The cranes, weighing one million pounds each, are operated by radio remote control, and will work both independently and in tandem to lift a variety of loads, as required by the site’s assembly operations. Ace was responsible for installation of 1,000 linear feet of 175-lb. crane rail and electrification power bar for the 500-feet-long runways.

“The cranes are single failure proof and include redundant wire rope reeving and emergency caliper wire rope drum brakes,” said Kevin Beavers, EVP, Ace World Companies. “The cranes can also communicate wirelessly between each other to work as one. They have a micro speed in all directions [hoist, bridge and trolley] to as low as six inches per minute.”

Ace combined with Siemens and Pintsch Bubenzer among others. It took 24 trucks to transport both cranes to the jobsite, and both cranes took a year to manufacture.