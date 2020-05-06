Accenture acquires Callisto, extends digital manufacturing expertise

TORONTO — Accenture has acquired Callisto Integration, a Toronto-based provider of digital manufacturing services to large companies in the food and beverage, chemicals, utilities and other industries.

Callisto’s key services include the design and implementation of manufacturing execution, industrial internet of things (IoT) and shop-floor control systems. It also provide real-time data on the production process.

Accenture, a professional services firm based in Ireland., adds 160 Callisto employees to its Industry X.0 practice. It uses digital technologies to improve how companies design, engineer and manufacture products and services and operate industrial facilities.

Callisto, headquartered in Oakville, Ont., has two offices in the US, as well as offices in Warwick in the UK and Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The acquisition includes Callisto’s MeasureTek subsidiary, based in Albany, which uses IoT technology to provide precision farming services, such as dynamic field monitoring and irrigation information.

Callisto Integration is the third digital manufacturing advisory and services provider that Accenture has acquired recently, following Silveo in France and Enterprise System Partners in Ireland in 2019.

Other recent acquisitions Accenture has made to strengthen its Industry X.0 business include German embedded software company ESR Labs, Dutch product design and innovation agency VanBerlo, U.S. product innovation and engineering company Nytec, UK innovation firm Happen, and German technology consultancy Zielpuls.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.