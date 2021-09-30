Accelerate: Canada’s zero-emission vehicle supply chain alliance launches

September 30, 2021 Maryam Farag

Twenty key players from across Canada’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) landscape came together to launch Accelerate; Canada’s first ZEV supply chain alliance.

Accelerate will establish a forum for members to collaborate, strategize and advocate for priorities to support the accelerated development of a ZEV supply chain in Canada.

“We’re in a race to become a global ZEV leader,” said Moe Kabbara, Acting Executive Director, Accelerate. “Accelerating Canada’s ZEV supply chain comes down to competitiveness and jobs. Acting now to create this alliance and to position ourselves for success in the rapidly changing automotive sector will ensure we not only retain existing jobs in Canada but also add new ones.”

Accelerate will develop an industrial roadmap to build out the supply chain, engage in policy advocacy, and enable collaboration among ZEV players, helping to attract investment, secure public support and create a talent pipeline to power the emerging supply chain.

“As we continue to decarbonize our transportation sector, having a unified vision for all Canadian players in the industry is very important. Initiatives like Accelerate will allow us to strengthen our domestic supply chain and contribute to a successful green economy while lowering costs, creating benefits for EV manufacturers in every category, including heavy-duty OEMs like Lion. Now is the time to act if Canada wants to be a global leader in electrification and we are happy to be on board with the alliance,” said Patrick Gervais, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Lion Electric and Chair, Accelerate.

Accelerating Canada’s ZEV supply chain is especially important as other countries and jurisdictions like the U.S. and Europe jockey to become leading global ZEV manufacturing hubs. Canada must adapt quickly to the rapidly changing industry landscape to ensure a just transition for existing automotive industry workers and create additional well-paying jobs in the sector.