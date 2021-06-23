ABB powers emission-free public transit in Ontario

June 23, 2021 Maryam Farag

ABB installed the traction power substation of the Finch West Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, in collaboration with CYMI, a Grupo ACS company specializing in rail electrification systems.

Finch West Light Rail Transit (LRT) project will lower noise pollution, traffic congestion, greenhouse gas emissions and fuel consumption and reduce passenger travel time. According to CodeRedTO, riders will save over 1/3 in travel time, in just 28 minutes with no transfer, from Humber College to Keele.

“As the motivation and support for LRT has morphed from simply an alternative way to provide transportation to being part of a ‘community building’ strategy, we are delighted to be a partner for success and serve Canada’s largest city with a clean energy solution,” said Jose Mendes dos Santos, Rail Segment Manager for the Americas, ABB. “I am proud of the work accomplished by our team and of the role played by the Finch West LRT for a greener tomorrow.”

The Finch West Light Rail Transit (LRT) line, owned by Metrolinx, is part of Ontario Transportation’s plan to deliver better connectivity to northwest Toronto. Spanning over 11 kilometres of track, this LRT, set to be completed by 2023, will move close to 46,000 passengers on weekdays. It will include 16 surface stops, an underground interchange station, and a maintenance and storage facility for the light rail vehicles.