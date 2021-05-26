ABB invests in Peak Innovation Centre

ABB’s NEMA motor division announced its support of Peak Innovation Centre in Fort Smith, Arkansas. A $1 million investment will be dedicated to the acquisition of equipment for the advanced manufacturing program and its automation/robotics, electronics technology, and computer integrated machining pathways.

“Today, we are investing in our business with automation solutions and data-driven processes,” said Jesse Henson, President, NEMA motor division, ABB. “These improvements require positions and skill sets we didn’t imagine 10 years ago. We are pleased to partner with Peak to help local students develop the skills we need, and we are honored to invest in those students, their families, and our region.”

Peak Innovation Centre is a regional partnership between Fort Smith Public Schools and the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith, and it has been supported by the voters of Barling and Fort Smith, the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, and multiple local businesses.

“ABB’s investment in Peak Innovation Center will offer students the opportunity to develop their knowledge and expertise in the areas of Advanced Manufacturing, with the option of taking their skills directly into the workforce after graduation. We are very grateful for ABB’s leadership. They have supported the development of Peak from its very beginning, and we couldn’t be more thankful to them for their generosity,” said Terry Morawski, Superintendent, Fort Smith Public Schools.

Career pathways at Peak, which opens in August, will be available to approximately 43,000 total students from 22 regional school districts. The four programs will focus on advanced manufacturing, information technology, healthcare sciences, and the arts. Students from grade 11 and 12 who are enrolled in the programs will earn technical concurrent credit from the Western Arkansas Technical Centre at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

