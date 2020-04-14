A1 Cannabis launches cannabis beverages in Ont.

TORONTO — Toronto-based A1 Cannabis Company announced on April 9 its first two beverages in the newly legalized Canadian Cannabis 2.0 (edibles) market.

Summit THC Citrus Water and Basecamp CBD Iced Tea have launched through Ontario’s private cannabis retailers.

According to the company website, Summit THC Citrus Water has a blend of lemonade and grapefruit flavours with 2.5mg of THC. Basecamp CBD Iced Tea is a classic iced tea, with lemon for a hint of sweetness, containing 15mg of CBD.

“We believe that the dosage, flavour, and format of these beverages will provide new consumers with a familiar and convenient way to consume cannabis,” said Cole Miller, A1 Cannabis founder in a prepared statement. “Our mission is to create the best possible experiences, by providing low dose formats that allow consumers to have precise control over their experiences.”