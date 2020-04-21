94% of employees satisfied with company response to COVID-19: survey

TORONTO — Companies in Canada are rising to the occasion to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows.

Most Canadian office workers surveyed (94%) are satisfied with their organization’s response to COVID-19, with 67% reporting they are very satisfied. In addition, 95% of respondents noted managers were supportive.

Two-thirds of employees (66%) said they have been working from home for a few weeks, 10% transitioned to a remote setup and 3% plan to do so soon. The remaining 21% are still going to the office.

Respondents who have been working from home for a few weeks were most likely to report being very satisfied with their company’s response and supported by their boss.

The online survey conducted by an independent research firm April 7-12 includes responses from more than 500 workers 18 years of age or older.