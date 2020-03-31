7-Eleven installs plexiglass sneeze guards across Canada

7-Eleven Canada announced on March 27 that it is currently installing plexiglass sneeze guards at the front sales counter in its 636 Canadian 7-Eleven stores to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Each store will receive two Canadian-made transparent plastic barriers that will be installed by March 31, 2020.

“Our stores recognize the need to provide Canadians with access to essential products during this time, however we continue to take precautionary measures to keep our employees and customers safe,” said 7-Eleven Canada Vice-President and General Manager Norman Hower in a prepared statement. “We continue to monitor the evolving situation daily to prioritize the health of Canadians alongside Canada Health recommendations.”

Credit card keypads will be located on the customer-facing side of the plexiglass sneeze guards.