6K raises $51 million to accelerate battery material development

September 22, 2021 Maryam Farag

6K, a producer of sustainable advanced materials for energy storage and additive manufacturing powders, announced that it has closed a $51M Series C financing round.

With this investment, 6K will complete its Battery Development Centre of Excellence, adding 33,000 square feet of product development space. The financing round was led by Volta Energy Technologies, joined by new investors Catalus Capital and S Cap/Prithvi Ventures, and existing investors Anzu Partners, Launch Capital, Material Impact, and RKS Ventures.

“This round of capital is a validation of 6K’s model to replace wasteful legacy production technologies with the UniMelt platform, enter scaled production, meet customer needs, move toward profitability, and transform industries,” said Aaron Bent, CEO, 6K. “We are joined by world-class investors who are aligned with our vision to transform the way performance materials are produced. And in doing so, we are teaming to solve critical needs of the US and the planet, addressing climate change, supply chain security, and reducing the demand on our fragile and limited resources.”

6K’s UniMelt platform offers multifaceted sustainability benefits. As an example, if a legacy battery cathode production plant was replaced with 6K’s UniMelt platform, 100 per cent of solid waste and wastewater would be eliminated, energy usage and greenhouse gas generation would be reduced by up to 70 per cent, and water usage would be decreased by 90 per cent.

The UniMelt production process can produce batteries materials for electric vehicles, semiconductor materials, 3D printing powders, phosphors, advanced ceramics, and electronic materials.

“Our investment strategy focuses on technologies that bring a positive impact to the environment and contribute to the rapid adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy on the grid,” said Zander Arkin, Chief Investment Officer, Volta Energy Technologies. “Not only does 6K and its UniMelt platform align perfectly to our investment strategy, but the company is well poised to impact advanced material manufacturing for electric vehicle batteries with a solution that changes the dynamic of sustainability in the supply chain for battery materials.”