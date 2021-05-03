6K creates centre for EV battery materials

6K announced the creation of a Centre of Excellence for its 6K Energy division, focused on the development of sustainable battery materials for electric vehicles, grid storage and consumer goods.

The company will invest $25 million over the next two years to triple the size of its facility in North Andover, MA, with 10 UniMelt systems dedicated to the full-scale development and pilot production of battery materials.

The new 33,000 square feet state-of-the-art facility will accommodate ten UniMelt systems that can produce about 100 tons of material from each system annually. This will support full scale development of materials such as high energy density and single crystal cathode, solid-state electrolyte materials, silicon anode for fast-charging and many more.

“Production of advanced materials for batteries is virtually non-existent in the United States,” said Aaron Bent, CEO, 6K. “The investment we are making in infrastructure and team will accelerate our time-to-market to deliver lower cost, next generation battery materials produced on U.S. soil. The UniMelt platform’s sustainability benefits, and the scale of the new Centre of Excellence, means that 6K Energy can deliver the advanced materials the market requires for next generation batteries and the administration’s mandate for improvements in the supply chain for battery materials.”