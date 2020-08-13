5N Plus develops new generation infrared detection wafers

MONTREAL — 5N Plus Semiconductors has completed the development of a new generation of infrared detection wafers made of indium antimonide semiconductor materials.

The company is the St. George, Utah subsidiary of 5N Plus, a producer of made of indium antimonide semiconductor materials in Montreal.

It expects demand for INZBE3 to rise through the balance of 2020, as focal plane array manufacturers and industrial customers increase its adoption.

5N Plus has scaled up production and can now supply INZBE3 in various finished semiconductor wafers up to 5 inches in diameter.